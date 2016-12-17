Saturday, December 17, 2016

War is a disease. Let us get rid of the effective cause - explosives

Aleppo demonstrates to the world once more that war is a disease of humanity.

So how can wars be stopped? Look at the disease again. What causes the deaths and injury? 

Explosives, mainly, and for the sake of simplicity, let's look at explosives. Basically, we are taught by the news that there are good explosives, bad explosives and silly explosives. Good explosives are fired by "our side", bad explosives are fired by "their side" and silly explosives are used in wars in which we have no interest.

So the disease model is of a body which is being infected with bad bacteria, and we send good bacteria to fight the bad bacteria, and an abscess forms. When the war has run its course, as all wars do, the abscess is sealed off, but resentments in the group memory persist.
Humanity has about 44 such abscesses in its body at the moment. 

Now it is clear that this "good bacteria/bad bacteria" model, with the good sent to neutralise the bad, is ridiculous and worthless. Clearly, the dichotomy is false. All killing is bad. All wars have mixed values, none more so than Syria, which is a confused mess of competing alliances and oppositions and interests. 

It would be much better to do away with bacteria in the first place. In other words, to do away with the explosives that magnify the power of war.

It is true that there were wars before there were explosives, and that the main instrument of the Hutu-Tutsi genocide of 1994 was the machete, but it is equally true that explosives greatly magnify the corpse-productivity of the individual soldier. This is why our soldiers are equipped with machine guns rather than swords.

Now there are legal explosives and illegal explosives. Let's start with the illegal ones. The beauty of it is that with the exception of acetone based species, explosives can be detected at range by trained sniffer dogs, bees, and other approaches.

Sniffer dogs are inexpensive and an established technology. They can be deployed extensively while other approaches are developed. They can be deployed at borders, and even driven around the countryside with their noses to the wind. If they react, they can be moved upwind until the source of the odour is located, be it an arms cache or ammunition factory.

The beauty of concentrating on ammunition and explosives rather than on armaments is that a dog cannot distinguish between a lorry containing arms and one containing sewing machines, but it can point to a lorry containing explosives.

Therefore we have the means and ability greatly to reduce the amount of ammunition on the planet. We can even generate electricity while disposing of ammunition, if bullets are fired at a robust Pelton wheel attached to a generator.

So why not? The objections will come from arms companies and their bought politicians. This is where a world wide popular movement is needed to motivate a majority of reasonably non-corrupt politicians to begin to work together to reduce the amount of illicit ammunition on the world market.

This is already Green Party policy - PD 434 here.

Of course there are other measures available. The United Nations needs to build on and develop the Arms Trade Treaty, especially the parts relating to ammunition.

So we do not have to sit back and watch Aleppo suffering silently. We can begin to build the political will to stop the Aleppos of the future.

Thursday, December 15, 2016

The Spite of Christmas Present - poem




“God bless us every one”
said Tiny Tim.

Scrooge begged,
“Spirit, don’t let his place be empty”

God said,
“Go forth and multiply.”

And the result: his corner of the room
packed out with Tiny Tims
on this and every Christmas
waving their crutches.

Look how their stumps kick out
no longer weighted down by booted feet.
Look how the masters of the blast that
ran away with their mobility
gaze on the symbols of the Nazarene.

God blast us every one!
a landmine now for every leg
for every brain a bullet
and for the poor,

a sharp machete blade.


(c) Richard Lawson
Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Aleppo. Wars will end when we stop believing that they will never end

Homs


Most people who are aware of the situation in Aleppo are affected emotionally by what is happening : saddened angered, ashamed and confused. A minority are unaffected;  a tiny minority, in the region of 1-2%, because they simply never have been affected by other peoples' feelings. Others feel nothing because some event in the past caused them to switch off. A fairly small minority of politicos feel nothing because in their minds, Assad and Putin are right to do what they are doing, or at least are forced into doing regrettable things in order to do good.

Most of us though are upset by what we are seeing. We would be even more upset if we could see what is done in the other 44 (forty four) armed conflicts that are currently burning. The Big 4 are Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and West Africa.Then, in order of decreasing magnitude, we have the Mexican drug war (the one that Trump wants to stop people fleeing from), Somalia, Kurdish-Turkish conflict, Sudan, Libya, South Kordofan (Sudan again), Darfur, Nigeria, Sinai, Yemen (yes, it's tiny), Donbass (Ukraine) and North West Pakistan. And let's not forget that the UK would have figured in that list before the Good Friday Agreement.

It is trite to call wars insane. Of course they are. Wars happen when the civilised, reasonable faculty of the collective human mind breaks down into primitive, uncivilised sub-human, sub-animal destructive anger. War is anti-human, anti-life, anti-architecture, anti-everything. War causes nothing but misery. It is trite to say there are not victors in war. Everyone loses.

So why do we have wars? There are many factors that feed in to the ansAnd wrongly.wer to this question, but there is also one single answer: we believe that wars are inevitable. We believe that very deeply, and very universally. The belief erodes and undermines any effort to stop warfare. Instead, it spurs on the arms race that is one of the causes of the paranoia that generates warfare.

That belief is wrong. The fact is that wars are becoming less frequent. There is good evidence to show that humanity is progressing away from warfare over the centuries and over the decades. And there are many things we could do to limit them even further. The UN could  inhibit dictators and tyrants, could set up a Separatism Resolution Agency. We could control the dissemination of ammunition and most explosives. We could study the arts of peace. We could aim for annual growth in Gross Domestic Happiness.

There are many things we could do to stay sane.
But above all, we must stop believing that humans have to go mad every once in a while.
We don't.
Friday, December 09, 2016

Is Trump a demagogue?



The Trump phenomenon is described as populism, the political doctrine that supports the rights and powers of the common people in their struggle with the privileged elite. Populism is allied to the idea of a demagogue, a political leader who makes emotion-charged speeches that play on the passions of the crowd, and shuts down reasonable debate.

The characteristics of a demogogue, as listed here, fit Trump very well.

  1. Scapegoating 
  2. Lying
  3. Oratory
  4. Pitilessness
  5. Brutality
  6. Insults applied to opponents
  7. Epithets applied to opponents
  8. Lack of good manners
  9. Folksy presentation
  10. Simplistic arguments
  11. Attack on news media
I would say Trump gets 12 /12 on this score.
The bad news is that historically, demagogues often turn into dictators. Hitler was a demagogue.
We must hope that the US system of checks and balances prevents Trump becoming a dictator. With Republican Congress and Senate we cannot totally rely on that. Let's hope that Michael Moore is right, and that the electoral college refuses to endorse Trump. He is after all, lagging 2.7 million behind Hillary in the popular vote.

If Moore is wrong, we are in for some very interesting times.



