The un-elected Boris Johnson has just had his plan to prorogue Parliament in order to get his ruinously destructive No Deal Brexit plan into action rubber-stamped by the un-elected Monarch.
In a normal country this kind of political absurdity would be met with a General Strike.
However the UK is not a normal country.
We have no written constitution, a very weak form of democracy, and our public opinion is dominated by a set of pro-Brexit press barons.
Therefore Joe Public may not be ready yet for a General Strike, but we may be ready for a General Tea Break.
The General Tea Break works like this:
Every Friday morning at 9 am, politically concerned workers meet up at work at the water cooler or someplace, and talk about the political situation for 10 minutes. That's all. Talk for 10 mins.
If management comes and says "Why aren't you at your stations?" the response is "We are talking about Johnson's Brexit. He is going to wreck the country, do you not agree? We were just going back to our stations, but since you are here, we would like to know what you think? Do you think it will end up with a General Strike?"
After 10 mins they get to work, so it's not worth the manager getting all disciplinary.
As weeks pass and numbers gather, the time slowly extends.
Management will get the idea, as soon as they realise it is happening in other companies. They will realise we are tooling up for a General Strike. The CBI will have a word with the Treasury, which will have to start calculating the economic costs of a General Strike.
General Tea Break is not as impactful as a General Strike, but as a simple act of non-cooperation that ordinary people can participate in, it has certain possibilities...
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Introducing the General Tea Break
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Dear Dr Lawson,
I'm a nuclear researcher and would like to ask you a few questions for a book I'm writing. Could you please contact me via julie.ariel1212@gmail.com ?
Thanks,
Julie
Post a Comment