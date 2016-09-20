The climate has always changed. But then, so has the economy.

Most climate change "skeptics" deny that climate is changing because of our CO2 emissions because they think that to change from a carbon-based economy to a solar based economy would be a total catastrophe. In fact it wont: energy is energy, wherever it is sourced, and in fact renewables are coming on much faster than I for one ever expected.
But the real irony is that the deniers whose present mantra is "The climate is always changing" is that they don't understand is that the economy has always changed and always will change. The global economy has , over the centuries, been powered by muscle, wind, water, coal, oil, nuclear and now it will be powered by the sun (with a bit of help from hot rocks).
No comments:
Post a Comment