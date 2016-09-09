Is climate change causing increasing migration?

It is ironic that the Daily Mail gets angry about migrants, but denies that man-made CO2 affects our planet's energy balance. The Mail must agree that Syrians are fleeing a war. A study by Richard Seager of Columbia University shows that climate change is a factor in the Syrian conflict, primarily through drought affecting food production, driving country people into towns and thereby increasing community tensions.
Also,food prices are pushed up by climatic changes, and food prices rises are often a trigger for uprisings.
One broad estimate of numbers is that 200,000,000 climate refugees will be created by 2050. This is just an estimate, but the International Organisation for Migration does not doubt that a significant number will be created.
The Daily Mail needs to try some joined-up thinking.
