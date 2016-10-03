But on the other hand Fox believes that we can insulate ourselves from the EU, which is on our doorstep. This kind of cognitive dissonance issues from the mouth of politicians when they face no effective opposition, neither in Parliament nor in the media. It is the kind of thinking that leads to irrationality, a separation from reality, and, in the end, disaster.
Monday, October 03, 2016
Liam Fox suffering from cognitive dissonance
In his Conservative Party Conference speech Liam Fox said : "Globalisation represents an acceleration of the trend in which the world is increasingly compressed economically, culturally and politically. We cannot insulate ourselves from instability in far-flung parts of global economy".
But on the other hand Fox believes that we can insulate ourselves from the EU, which is on our doorstep. This kind of cognitive dissonance issues from the mouth of politicians when they face no effective opposition, neither in Parliament nor in the media. It is the kind of thinking that leads to irrationality, a separation from reality, and, in the end, disaster.
