Some may have noticed that migration is a bit of a political hot potato at the moment.
Part of the migration problem lies in world population. We cannot reasonably expect to stabilise the UK population if the world population is on an exponentially increasing trend.
So I am creating here an index to a study of the problems that I did back in 2010
1 Introduction The absolute physical impossibility of growing forever in a finite space
2 So, is the problem just down to excessive consumption patterns? (spoiler alert: No it's not)
3 The notion of Carrying Capacity
4 So what do we do about it?
Saturday, November 05, 2016
The world population problem; index on this blog
