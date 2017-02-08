"Is Trump a Fascist?" That's the question on everyone's lips.
It's a diagnosis. Making a diagnosis is something that I'm used to. It is an inductive process, a matter of pattern recognition, and if someone doesn't want to believe that Trump is a fascist, then they are not going to be persuaded. But for the rest of us, it is a matter to be looked into.
Dr Laurence Britt has studied a number of fascist regimes, and here is his list of symptoms
I have marked them up as follows:
# = Trump ticks the box.
? = I'm not sure (if you have more knowledge than I, make a comment)
Blank = nothing so far
1. Nationalism - flags everywhere. America First #
2. Disdain for Human Rights. Torture OK #
3. Enemy or scapegoat(s) Muslims #
4. Militarisation ?
5. Sexism, male dominant #
6. Media control #?
7. Obsession with National Security - Terror threat #
8. Use of religion #
9. Corporate power #
10. Labour suppressed ?
11. Disdain for intellectuals and arts ?
12. Obsession with Crime and punishment; police state ?
13. Cronyism and corruption #
14. Fraudulent elections
So Trump scores 9/14 already.
Conclusion: he is well on his way to being the first Fascist President of the USA.
This is bad news, but the good news is that whereas in the 1930s they didnt know about WWII, now in 2017 we do, so we will all be out to stop Trump in his tracks.
Plucky John Bercow has made a start, we must support him.
Demonstrations outside Esso stations, and boycott of Esso, will help.
Violence will not help (see 3 and 7 above).
What else can we do?
