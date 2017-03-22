Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Westminster Attack. Not Terrorist; Hate-ist
The person who drove his car on the pavement of bridge, killing two and injuring 12+, before fatally stabbing a police officer is officially a terrorist.
Terrorism is defined as "the use of violence against civilians by non-state actors in order to try to secure political gains". That "non-state actors" is important because otherwise many governments could be defined as terrorists, and that would never do.
In fact, terrorists do not really create terror in the general population, they only do that to the few unfortunate people who find themselves in the vicinity of their insane activities. The media do their best to pump up the fear, but only succeed in creating anxiety in their more suggestible readers.
What terrorists manage to do with great success, is to create hate. This is their real aim. Daesh want to create a real fighting war in Europe between "Muslims" and "Christians". Their murderous outrages create hate against the so-called terrorists themselves and this hatred becomes generalised so that some of the more suggestible people begin to hate Islam and Muslims.
Trump, Farage, the alt.right brigade and their followers are obligingly doing the work of Daesh, relaying and amplifying their hatred.
Let's call Daesh "hateists". It is a more accurate description, and will help to identify their aim, and help us to obstruct it.
See also:
13 things we can do to defend ourseives against hate-ists
Social Combat Against hate-ists
Moderate Muslim leaders need to proclaim a Fatwa against Hate-ists
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment