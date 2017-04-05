Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Got Brambles? Get a BrambleHook.





I am delighted to announce that I now have the first 100 (99 actually, one is already sold) Bramblehook heads, all ready to be sold by post. 

The BrambleHook is my latest invention. It cuts brambles (and other unwanted vegetation) with a simple tug, and then removes the bramble whole, in one elegant move. It is far far more efficient than secateurs or loppers. 

They can be obtained on eBay here http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/-/172612065265?

I'm not posting handles: ParcelForce charges were £11 for a 3' length of wood.
More research needed there.

Careful now. Don't get trampled in the rush.

There is a Facebook page about the BH here.
 
