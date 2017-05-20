What can we do for pensioners that won't cost a lot?

What can we do to cheer up our oldies that won't cost a lot? Lots: but here's one that doesn't get enough thought:
There should be at least 1 hr a week regularly on BBC radio for old timers to speak about old times - their recollections, anecdotes and opinions.
Rightly or wrongly, being on the radio or telly is seen as being significant. Our elders need to feel valued - too often they are not. The regular slot would make them feel valued. They could write or phone in with "Yes, I remember that. And I'll tell you another thing..."
Living history. With added regional accents.
It is not enough for politicians declare how much they care about pensioners. Let's hear if from the oldies themselves.
No comments:
Post a Comment