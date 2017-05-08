Christian fundamentalists do not nowadays cut off the heads of prisoners, or wage war on civilians, so in that sense they are ahead of their Islamic counterparts. But on the other hand, they do tend to support nuclear deterrence, which is deferred terrorism, because when deterrence breaks down, (which it will do) we get nuclear war, which is a war against civilians and also a war against God's creation (in the Christian view).
So the difference Between Islamic jihadists and Christian nuclear deterrence supporters lies between in real time personal atrocities and a deferred, far greater, universal atrocity.
Monday, May 08, 2017
What is worse, Islamic or Christian fundamentalism?
