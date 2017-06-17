Grenfell: Big Anger or Big Reforms?

We are all angry over the Grenfell Tower fire, but the anger of those who lost loved ones, friends and neighbours is naturally at very high levels. The energy of anger needs to be channeled, otherwise it turns to destructive behaviour. Many of us were relieved that there were no riots in London last night. Riots are the last thing we need, because riots cause fires, and more fire deaths are exactly what Daily Mail, Sun etc desire in order to put an end to concern about tower blocks.
Anger needs to be expressed, but expression is not enough.
There must be significant change in the way people are housed and also in the way we live.
We need to put forward a specific set of policy changes to present to Government - and be seen to be putting them forward.
Here's a few to begin with:
- First we must not let the Government delay any action until the Inquest (which is preferable to May's Judge-led Inquiry) has been published. There are plenty of reviews and reports to guide salient action. It is important that action can be seen to be taking place.
- People are calling for "Justice for Grenfell". This will take time, But we can easily identify those Ministers who suppressed the Review of Housing Safety. No need to look too far. We have the names of three MPs who failed to act on warnings: "Sir" Eric Pickles, Brandon Lewis (now Minister for Immigration) and Gavin Barwell, who is now Mrs May's Strategy Advisor.
Barwell and Lewis should lose their jobs immediately, as a symbol of contrition of the Government, and for what has happened. Pickles should lose his knighthood.
Then there is a large number of committee members in various bodies like the Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council and their devolved bodies who made wrong decisions. This is subject to a criminal investigation by the police, and will take time.
- Physical changes need to be made to all tower blocks in the country. Already reviews are happening. They need to be quality checked by the Health and Safety Executive.
Here are them main things to be done:
a) remove all flammable cladding, replace with inflammable (not just Fire Resistant) material.
b) Install sprinklers, fire alarms etc
c) research innovative ways of escape from tall buildings
- Review of fire instructions in case of fire, first the "stay put" advice, and then organisation of information and support for survivors
- No new tower blocks to be built
- National debate over the difficult question of whether the existing stock of tower blocks should be demolished. If they are kept, we should set up community workers and community space in each and every block with the aim of turning them into "vertical villages".
Over and above this matter of accommodation, now is a good time to press for a completely new deal for the working classes. Government should study ways of setting up universal Basic Income, and find ways of providing work for all in the green sector of the economy, namely work that helps with the healing of society and environment.
These seven (or more) points may seem far-reaching, but they are preferable to widespread riots - or even an attempted insurrection. Anger is unpredictable and destructive. Reform is stabilising and constructive.
No comments:
Post a Comment