Tory Fracking policy

Non fracking drilling will be treated as permitted development. This by-passes planning process. Your house extension needs planning permission. A massive drilling rig does not. Madness.
"Expert planning functinos will be established to support local councils". In other words, commissars will sit in with planning officers and elected members and control their thinking.
A new Regulator will control decisions - again without local democratic control.
Local communities will get cheaper gas. This is the mechanism that has been used in Europe to help acceptance of wind turbines. But while incredibly destructive fracking is backed in this way by the Tories, onshore wind power is denied this benefit, and is in fact effectively blocked by the wretched neo-nasty party.
