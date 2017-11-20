Will Brexiteers apologise if Brexit does damage to our nation?

As a Remoaner, I predict that Brexit will do Britain great economic, social and ecological harm.
As a human, I could be wrong.
So. If, as a result of Brexit, say over the next 10 years, Britain does OK economically;if our exports go up, if we develop full employment in a green, sustainable economy, if crops and fruit get picked, if our nurse and doctor numbers hold up, if our scientists stay here and flourish, if no major damage is done elsewhere to the fabric of our society, if Britain becomes a happier, more equal nation, showing a generous and peaceable spirit,
then yes, I will gladly apologise to every Brexiteer.
And I will continue to work for a happier Britain in a happier world, whatever happens.
Now, will you Brexiteers be prepared to stand up and make a public apology if Brexit turns into a Dog's Brexit, an economic, social and ecological mess?
Will you?
