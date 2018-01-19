Reflections on a small body of water

Reflection
In an inch of water
sky is caught
and trees stretch naked arms
where air and liquid meet
light splits up
and three worlds interweave.
Leaves that once shed green light
and made sweet_
sugar, the food of life,
move in this shallow pool
back to earth
back to the precious skin
that works with fire, with air
and water
to make life tangible
and within our living selves
awareness
has grown to be our world
able to see, touch, feel,
not tangible,
but stronger than a tree
as bubbles formed in glass
colourless
reflect all that's around
or on wet trees, one drop
holds the world
stretched round its gleaming edge
taking in all of it
leaf, light and earth
to recreate a world
within a world. Creates
our knowledge
so that we reflect
the living world. Our power
is god-like.
Nothing is beyond us
unless we sometimes lose
the vision,
the play of light on pools.
(c) Richard Lawson
Churchill 2018
