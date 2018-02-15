Thursday, February 15, 2018

Should Jacob Rees-Mogg be allowed to address the Commons on Hard Brexit?

Another stiff letter to my MP


Dear John

When I was on the District Council, there were very clear rules requiring Members to declare if they had a financial interest in any matter under debate. I assume that the same rules apply in Parliament, and I would be very grateful if you would show me the relevant passage in MPs' governance documents.

The reason that I ask is that that Jacob Rees-Mogg MP is a major shareholder in Somerset Capital Management which has $9.6 billion under management and specialises in emerging markets. He stands to gain significantly in the event of a hard Brexit as British traders will be forced into emerging markets.

Is it not the case therefore that Jacob Rees-Mogg should not be allowed to advocate in Parliamentary debate any measures that would tend to benefit Somerset Capital Management?

I would be grateful if you would raise this matter with the Commons disciplinary authorities.


Thank you

Kind regards


Richard Lawson
