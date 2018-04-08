Don't Even Think to Take my Power from Me

I carry knives cuz he carries knives cuz I carry knives cuz he.
We carry knives.
It's a necessity of life.
Don't even think to take my knife off me.
I carry guns cuz he carries guns cuz I carry guns cuz he.
We carry guns.
It's a necessity of life.
Don't even think to take my gun off me.
I pay for bombs cuz he pays for bombs cuz I pay for bombs.
We all must pay for bombs.
It's a necessity.
Don't even think to take my bomb off me.
I pay for spies cuz he pays for spies cuz I pay for spies cuz he.
We all must pay for spies.
It's a necessity of life.
Don't even think to take my spies away
We need our nukes cuz they have their nukes cuz we need our nukes cuz they.
We all must keep our nukes.
It's a necessity of death.
Don't even think to take my nukes away.
Don't even think
Don't think
Don't...
(c) Richard Lawson
7/4/2018
