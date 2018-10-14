The effects of Sun and CO2 over the Holocene temperature

I have been debating climate change intensively on Twitter for the past three weeks.
It has been a bit pointless most of the time, because most of the contrarians are simply there to gainsay any and every point made by defenders of the science of climatology, but it is useful to know what the main talking points are at the moment.
Some of them repeatedly post misleading graphs, and are totally immune to reason when they misunderstand the science.
They often use insulting and emotional language, and the most common argument they use is a cherry-picked factoid which is supposed "bang the last nail in the coffin of global warming".
However, one graph posted by a contrarian was interesting.
It shows the temperatures in Greenland over the last 10,000 years (the Holocene), set alongside CO2 levels over the same time span. Now Greenland is in the Northern Hemisphere, and the CO2 readings are gained from the Vostok Ice core in Antarctica, but CO2 is a well-mixed gas, so that should not have any effect on the situation The Greenland temperatures show the general shape of inter-glacial periods - warm beginnings followed by a gentle cooling. The graph stops before we reach the modern temperature spike . The interesting thing is that CO2 levels are dropping during the warm early Holocene, and rise when the temperature is dropping. The implication of the person that posted the graph is that this contradicts the idea that CO2 has a warming effect.
The variations of CO2 in the graph are slight: they amount to only 15ppm over 10,000 years.
We on the other hand have produced a 120 ppm change in only 170 years.
The answer to this observation is to look for what the Sun has been doing during the Holocene. This was a bit difficult, because clear drawings of solar activity are not easy to come by, but I found a couple.
The graph below shows insolation over the last 10,000 years. It is a bit poor, as I had to flip it horizontally to match the graph above. I am hoping to get a better graph of insolation.
The take-home lesson is that, in contrast to the claims and beliefs of the contrarians, climatology takes account not just of CO2, but of all known significant factors.
