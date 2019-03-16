This month's set task of our Weston Poets group at the Lamb Inn, Worle, is to write a poem in a formal style. Pantoum is a repetitive form derived from 15th century Malaysian style. My effort is below.
I chose the subject because I am speaking about the global insect population decline at the XR Extinction Funeral March in Weston super Mare on 30th March, Town Hall.
Pantoum: Insect Armageddon
Stop! Do not kill the fly
Who wrings his hands,
Wrings his feet!
- Issa, C 18th Japanese Haiku master
No one should bite that hand that feeds
Though it is natural to block a thief
Yet still the thief will have his rightful needs
And they provide that also make us bleed.
Though it is natural to block a thief
It’s not our given right to maim
And they provide that also make us bleed
We should not burn the house to stop a crime.
It’s not our given right to maim
To kill a living world to stop a bite
We should not burn the house to stop a crime
Though they are very small, still they are great.
To kill a living world to stop a bite
Yet still the thief will have his rightful needs
Though they are very small, still they are great.
No one should bite that hand that feeds.
© Richard Lawson
Dolberrow
16/3/19
