This month's set task of our  Weston Poets group at the Lamb Inn, Worle, is to write a poem in a formal style. Pantoum is a repetitive form derived from 15th century Malaysian style. My effort is below. 

I chose the subject because I am speaking about the global insect population decline at the XR Extinction Funeral March in Weston super Mare on 30th March, Town Hall.



Pantoum: Insect Armageddon

Stop! Do not kill the fly
Who wrings his hands,
Wrings his feet!
-          Issa,  C 18th  Japanese Haiku master


No one should bite that hand that feeds
Though it is natural to block a thief
Yet still the thief will have his rightful needs
And they provide that also make us bleed.

Though it is natural to block a thief
It’s not our given right to maim
And they provide that also make us bleed
We should not burn the house to stop a crime.

It’s not our given right to maim
To kill a living world to stop a bite
We should not burn the house to stop a crime
Though they are very small, still they are great.

 To kill a living world to stop a bite
 Yet still the thief will have his rightful needs
Though they are very small, still they are great.
No one should bite that hand that feeds.



© Richard Lawson
Dolberrow
16/3/19

