The Collected Lies (and loose words) of Boris Johnson

1989-94 EU plans one-size eurocoffins,
EU plans to introduce banana police,
EU plans to ban prawn crisps - all untrue
1988 Edward II and Piers Gaveston cavorted in the Rose Palace - Sacked from Times
1989 Drunken Liverpool fans were responsible for Hillsborough - forced to apologise.
1999 I will not pursue a political career
2004 I did not have an affair with Petronella Wyatt - Result - sacked as Shadow Arts Minister
2008 There will be manned ticket offices in every underground station. He closed them.
2012 I will eradicate rough sleeping - Rough sleeping doubled during his Mayorship.
2012 Police numbers will increase - they did not
1990 I was just humoring an old pal - when he agreed to give Darius Guppy the contact details of a man that Guppy wished to have beaten up.
2014 Nazanin Zhagari-Ratcliffe was teaching people journalism - Nazanin's jail sentence was lengthened. No apology given.
2016 Obama deliberately moved a bust of Winston Churchill out of the Oval Office because he dislikes him - Obama moved it to a better position.
2106 We give £350 million a week to the EU. The figure is £190-285 million a week. The Office of National Statistics called this "a clear abuse of official statistics".
2016 "Last time I looked the government was trying to accelerate Turkish membership of the EU".
"I didn't make any remarks about Turkey".
2019 Johnson lied to the Queen over proroguing Parliament.
He told the Queen he wanted to suspend Parliament in order to develop a new agenda.
A Scottish Judge found that the "true reason for the prorogation is to reduce the time available for Parliamentary scrutiny of Brexit at a time when such scrutiny would appear to be a matter of considerable importance".
So there we have it. 16 incidents where Johnson either lied or said things which were untrue, ranging from the venal to the massive (deceiving the Queen).
Clearly he is not fit to be Prime Minister.
17 now. A few days ago he denied that he had said money spent on historic child abuse was "spaffed (=ejaculated) up the wall" when it was blatantly true that he had said it. https://www.rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk/news/view,pm-boris-johnson-lies-over-spaffing-cse-money-up-the-wall-comment_33439.htm
