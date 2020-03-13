Masks do help with Covid19. Use them. It's the polite thing to do.

There's a lot of snootiness about masks and the Coronavirus: "Oh, there's no proof that they work".
Surgeons have been using masks since 1897 in order to stop droplets coming from their mouth during breathing, speaking and coughing from getting into the surgical wound in front of them.
Yes, there is no proof, no double blind crossover clinical trial of whether unmasked surgeons would have more post-operative infections than a masked surgeon, but this is because it would be unethical and unreasonable to do the trial.
The fact is that if we wear masks in this Covid outbreak, we will not spray people in front of us with droplets as we breathe, talk, sneeze or cough.
It is polite and considerate to wear masks, given that we may be shedding Coronavirus even while we feel perfectly well.
So masks protect others and will help to reduce the rate at which the virus spreads. Which is important.
They also protect the wearer to some degree.
Masks stop us touching our nose and mouths with our potentially infected hands.
Masks also can stop droplets from someone else’s speech getting directly into our mouths.
Masks are useful, even though viruses can still get into our lungs through the gap between the mask and our noses. (Consider closing this gap with micropore tape).
The main problem with masks is that they make your glasses steam up (the tape may help this) and they tend to pull your hearing aids out, which can be a problem for older people, but then it is older people who are going to benefit from mask-wearing.
So, overall, masks do help.
Use them.
It's the polite thing to do.
