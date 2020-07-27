To Carole Cadwalladr with huge respect
I am the very model of a modern Tory Minister
The way we get our funding now is nothing short of sinister
We wallow in the millions donated by Temerko
Despite the dreadful poisoning of Alex Litvinenko.
We’re dancing to the policies that stream out from the Kremelin
Like rats who scamper to their deaths behind the pipe of Hamelin.
We tolerate the poisoning of poor old Sergei Skripal
To keep the Russian oligarchs from closing down their Paypal.
But so long as right wing editors will never put the boot in
The voters never know about the links we have with Putin. [x2]
We know that it would only take the journalists to dig more
Before they found the truth about the links of Andy Wigmore
What drives dear Lubov Churnukhin to be so free with her stash
And understand the motivation of Dmytro Firtash.
If any journo questions why the Russians wanted Brexit
We know Security will lead them quickly to the Exit.
I am the very model of a modern Tory Minister
The way we get our funding now is nothing short of sinister
So long as right wing editors will never put the boot in
The voters never know about the links we have with Putin. [x2]
