Mogg Darkness Falls Across Our Suffering Nation

This Sunday the clocks go back.
Darkness will cover the land in the late afternoon.
No more work outside without the help of floodlights.
A decade ago, the environmental group 10:10 campaigned for the Daylight Savings Bill that would have required the Government to conduct a cross-departmental analysis of the potential costs and benefits of advancing time by one hour for all, or part of, the year.
If this analysis found that a clock change would benefit the UK, the Bill required that the Government initiate a trial clock change to determine the full implications.
When it came to be debated, the wretched Jacob Rees-Mogg stood up and filibustered it - he talked it out. He would not allow Parliament to even consider the effect of daylight saving.
4,470,000 (say 5 million) extra tonnes of CO2 in the air.1,000 lives have been lost on the roads, and maybe 3,000 serious injuries.700,000 jobs have failed to materialise.£1,380,000,000 costs imposed on the NHS
All because one narrow minded MP decided he did not like environmental campaigning.
Our Parliamentary system is useless, inefficient, anachronistic. It is broken.
One day it will be changed.
At the moment, all we can do is to refer to the coming dark afternoons as Mogg Darkness
