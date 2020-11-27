Workers who deal with the public should be prioritised for vaccination

This is really important. We have vaccines coming forward. It is vital that they are given to the right people, the workers who are facing Joe Public every day of their working lives. Please take a minute to send a version of this to your MP
John Penrose MP
House of Commons
London SW1A 0AA
Dear John
Prioritisation of Covid-19
vaccine
We have had welcome news this week about three new vaccines
coming through. I have been looking at the preliminary advice of the Joint
Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation issued on September 25th. (JCVI:
updated interim advice on priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination https://tinyurl.com/y6btlool).
Basically, they are prioritising the vulnerable for vaccination, together with
front-line health care workers and care home staff.
There has been an intense dispute
in the media over the past few weeks around the balance between the need to limit
transmission of Covid-19 and the need to keep the economy going. You will have
heard it argued forcefully from some of your colleagues that “the cure is worse
than the disease”. In many ways the debate
is based on a false dichotomy, but let that pass. The key point is that in the
case of the vaccination programme, vaccination of the workers who encounter the
public is an effective way of keeping the economy going while reducing
transmission.
The JCVI recognises this in
principle, since it puts Health and Social Care Workers into the priority
group. A lot of people feel that all workers who are in daily contact with the
public should be offered vaccination early in the programme. Teachers, bus
drivers, delivery drivers, public transport workers, postal delivery workers,
police officers,and security guards are people who come to mind.
The point is that anyone in contact
with a lot of people is both at increased risk of contracting Covid, and once
infected, is likely to infect a large number of people in the 4-5 days when they
are pre-symptomatic but shedding virus. By protecting these workers, we will be
simultaneously keeping the economy going, and also reducing the R number.
I hope you will see the advantage
of the double value of this approach. I am concerned at the increasing paranoia
that is manifesting itself on Twitter from several influential right-wing “Covid
sceptics”. It would be good if Government could be seen to be deciding to support
the front-line workers who form the spine of the economy. You will be aware
that security guards and shop workers are among those who have been hit worst
by the pandemic.
Please use your influence to make sure
that these workers are prioritised with offers of Covid vaccination.
Thank you
Richard
