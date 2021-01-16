Zoom Meeting on the Melbourne Isolation Hood to stop spread of Covid in Hospital

You are invited to a Zoom meeting on the Melbourne Isolation
Hood
Time: Jan 28, 2021 09:00 London time
The Isolation Hood is designed to cut the risk that Covid-19
patients in hospital spreading the infection to fellow patients or
to Nurses, Doctors and other front-line health care workers.
It does this by capturing all droplets and aerosols breathed out by the patient and drawing them through a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), where the virus is trapped and inactivated.
The Isolation Hood (also known as the McMonty Medihood) is in production in Melbourne, Australia, and 80 units are in use in six Australian cities, all within ICUs and wards.
It has been welcomed by front line health care workers, who feel
more secure when the Hood is in use.
One unit has been kindly donated free of charge to the NHS by the
manufacturers, Evan Evans of Melbourne, and is being installed in
the renal unit of a hospital in the South West, since if patients
on renal dialysis contract Covid-19 they are at risk, on account
of being on immune suppressant medication.
The speaker at the Zoom meeting will be Dr Forbes McGain, a consultant anaesthetist, who developed the Medihood in collaboration with Prof Jason Monty, Professor of Engineering at the University of Melbourne. He will speak for 30 minutes, leaving plenty of time for questions.
Links
Medihood website https://medihood.com.au/
[Forbes McGain add papers which are relevant]
