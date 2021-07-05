Start a correspondence with your MP about NHS privatisation

Following on from the previous post about the evidence for NHS privatisation which ends with urging people to start a correspondence with their MP asking them to work halt and reverse privatisation of the NHS, I post below a first letter to copy, amend (MPs respond better to individualised letters) and post. You can also use this excellent website, They Work For You, to email the MP. Its good because it follows up on the letter to find whether the MP replies.
The idea is to start a real correspondence, not just send one letter. Insist that they answer the questions clearly and give their honest views. If they put up counter-arguments, and you don't know how to answer, post them back here in the comments, and we will find the answers.
It helps to form a local letter-writing group, and also to visit your MP individually or in groups.
Spread the word, and good luck.
…. MP
House of Commons
London SW1A 0AA
Dear ….
The NHS, which provides health care
free of charge at the time of need is, as you know, very much appreciated and
valued by British people, and is rightly a source of national pride. Yet since
1987 it has been the subject of an extensive series of changes designed to make
it possible to sell off sections of the service. It has suffered greatly from
under-funding, yet there has also been a marked increase the amount of
taxpayers’ money flowing into private health care corporations. There is
no reasonable doubt that the intent is to abolish the model of an NHS paid out
of general taxation, and to bring in some form of insurance based, private
health care model.
One thing is clear: private health
care is more expensive than the universal service. The cost of
invoicing for every item used, every action carried out, the cost of
administration, and the constant leaching of money to shareholders, are far
greater than in the NHS model.
What I seek, as your constituent, is to clarify your
position on the NHS by getting answers to the following questions:
1.
Do you accept that private health care delivery is more
expensive than the NHS model?
2. Do you unequivocally support the idea of an NHS funded out of general taxation?
Thank you for your trouble in
answering these questions.
With best wishes
Your name
