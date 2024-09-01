Wars between herders and farmers

There are serious armed conflicts between nomadic herders and settled farmers in
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Congo
Kenya, and
Sudan (where clashes have been exacerbated by the ongoing civil war)
Herder/farmer conflicts have a long history, going back to the story of Cain and Abel in the book of Genesis in the bible. Man-made climate change is bringing added pressure on usable land, and population growth and improvements in the treatment of tetse fly and other cattle diseases are other factors.
The solution here is for authorities to arrange for agreed migration routes for herders to move their cattle to market. The UN could find a role here in spreading word and assisting with negotiations.
