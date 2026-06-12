This is an advert for my new website, https://morepeaceful.world/ .
The vast majority of normal people are distressed by news of war, and worried by the threat of nuclear weapons, yet expenditure on arms and nuclear bombs is increasing year on year. There are about NGOs in the UK devoted to working for peace, yet it is the lobbying of the military-industrial complex that gets the attention pf politicians.
Could it be that the very diversity of the peace movement reduces our effectiveness?
Do we need better coordination and focus on the message that we want to put to government?
The aim of morepeaceful.world/ is to present the case for peace so simply that a child of 16 can understand it, but also be complex enough to meet and refute all the counter arguments of the military-industrial complex.
The site starts with 7 one-line statements which link to a branched structure of widening information. Further pages lead towards suggested letters to MPs. I have collected about 35 UK peace NGOs on one page.
Thank you for reading this. I appreciate that you have a multitude of messages requesting attention, but I hope that you will find this one worthwhile.
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