Air Dynamics Management (ADM) For Reducing Transmission of Covid-19 in Hospitals

I have been trying for four weeks to get information from my local hospitals about what arrangements are made to collect and neutralise virus-laden air from Covid-19 patients in hospitals and nursing homes. So far I have had partial information that there is no attempt to do this. Therefore, if these measures were rolled out, hospital acquired infections of Covid-19 would be significantly reduced.
The current pandemic of Covid-19 is mainly spread by inhaling
droplets from infected people who are within two metres or less, and to some
extent by aerosols of virus particles.
Outdoor transmission is rare: most droplet transmission
happens indoors where there is little movement of the air mass.
This paper looks at ways in which this indoor transmission
may be reduced in the clinical setting
Preventing transmission from Covid-19 cases
People in hospitals who are known to be infected with
Covid-19 are breathing and coughing out droplets containing the Sars-CoV-2
constantly and in large amounts, especially in the first week since symptoms
began.
The exhaled air from patients on respirators and CPAP is not
a problem, as their air is in a closed circuit, but milder cases who are
receiving oxygen delivered via nasal cannula or a mask will be exhaling
droplets and aerosols. The air in their vicinity and in their room will contain
a considerable quantity of virus, both as droplets and as aerosols, unless the
exhaled air is “scavenged” – drawn into a tube system that collects and
correctly processes exhaled air. Without efficient scavenging at source, their
bed coverings and the floor within a couple of metres will also be hosting significant
amounts of virus. The floors can be cleansed at frequent intervals, but the bed
linen presents an infection risk to anyone who handles it.
This source of potential infection will be reduced significantly
if the oxygen mask that they are using would be adapted with a tube that will
withdraw their exhaled breath from the mask and route it to a centralised
exhaust system, instead of being “scavenged” by an induction tube located at a
distance from the patient.
For patients who are unable to wear a mask with air tubes
attached, a hood may be positioned over the head, and air withdrawn from the
hood at a rate that will prevent any expired air from escaping.
Each tube from an individual Covid-19 patient will be
connected to a manifold, and the total air removed from all Covid-19 patients
in a hospital or nursing home will be passed through a unit that will apply effective
sterilisation by chemical means (e.g. sodium hypochlorite mist), physical means
(e.g. ultraviolet light or heat) , or a combination of both, before venting to
the atmosphere.
Many modern hospitals have a centralised vacuum cleaning
system that might well serve as a starting point for the air extraction ducts.
Heat exchangers may be added to minimise heat loss from the
establishment in colder months.
The mask may simply be provided with and input and output
tube. This means that much of the oxygen supplied will pass immediately into
the exhaust air system, rather than passing into the air in the vicinity of the
patient. The risk of fire in an enhanced oxygen environment is thereby reduced
by the new system, although the risk of fire in the air removal tubes is
increased.
Alternatively the mask may be designed so that oxygen is
supplied when the patients are in the inspiratory stage of their respiratory
cycle and cut off when the patients are in the expiratory stage of their respiratory
cycle. Conversely the exhaust air duct will open with the expiratory phase of
the respiratory cycle and close when they are in the inspiratory phase of the
respiratory cycle.
This reciprocating flow may be produced by a simple valves
design which may be obtained from the author.
Alternatively, for patients with severely compromised
respiration, electrically actuated valves could be provided which would be
controlled by information from sensors sited on the patient’s chest which would
allow synchronised delivery and extraction of gases. The patient would receive useful
assistance in respiration from this arrangement. This is available as Positive
End-Expiratory Pressure (PEEP).
A further option, in particular for patients who are unable
to tolerate a mask, would be to provide a simple hood around the upper part of
the patient’s head, and withdraw air from the top of the hood. This would
produce an upward flow of air across the face, and all expired air could be
safely collected.
Using these simple technologies, hospital acquired Covid-19
infections, whether by other patients or by front-line staff, would be greatly
reduced.
Discussion
Cost
There will be a small capital cost attached to fitting these
air management tubes, fans, filters and sampling activities, but the costs will
be recouped from decreased expenditure caused by hospital acquired infections
affecting staff and even other patients.
It is possible that Government may be persuaded to subsidise
these technologies in order to suppress the pandemic.
Apparatus will not have to be scrapped when the Covid-19 pandemic
is over. Pandemics are arising more and more frequently as shown in this table:
Table 1
HIV/AIDS ~1940
Ebola 1976
Sars 2002
Mers 2012
Covid-19 2019
It can be seen that the interval between emergence of new
infections is decreasing with time, and we can safely infer that new pandemics
will occur from time to time, and therefore the demand for air quality management
equipment will be sustained and increased.
Other
measures
Air Quality Management must be seen as one component of a systematic
response rather than a magic bullet to stop the pandemic. Hand hygiene, social
distancing, face coverings, fever scanning, and even tests for anosmia should
be continued alongside AQM.
Noise
Attention must be given to the problem of noise associated
with air management. Tubes will be of smooth
bore rather than corrugated. Valves will be made of soft material, and the points
of impact of valves will be designed to avoid noise. Air flow will be laminar,
and as slow as is possible compatible with amounts required for respiration.
Safety
There is a serious responsibility undertaken in managing air
containing large amounts of Sars-CoV-2. System integrity is vital since leaks
in delivery tubes could result new infections. Potential breakdown in the
system of delivery and exhaust air management must be monitored with regular
checks.
Conclusion
There is a strong case, both from a public health and a
financial viewpoint, for hospital management to install Air Quality Management systems
for Covid-19 patients
Richard Lawson MB BS, MRCPsych
The author asserts, and has protected, the intellectual
property included in this paper.
28/08/2020
