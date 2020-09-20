Sunday, September 20, 2020

Air Dynamics Management (ADM) For Reducing Transmission of Covid-19 in Hospitals

 I have been trying for four weeks to get information from my local hospitals about what arrangements are made to collect and neutralise virus-laden air from Covid-19 patients in hospitals and nursing homes. So far I have had partial information that there is no attempt to do this. Therefore, if these measures were rolled out, hospital acquired infections of Covid-19 would be significantly reduced.

 

The current pandemic of Covid-19 is mainly spread by inhaling droplets from infected people who are within two metres or less, and to some extent by aerosols of virus particles.

Outdoor transmission is rare: most droplet transmission happens indoors where there is little movement of the air mass.

This paper looks at ways in which this indoor transmission may be reduced  in the clinical setting

 

Preventing transmission from Covid-19 cases

People in hospitals who are known to be infected with Covid-19 are breathing and coughing out droplets containing the Sars-CoV-2 constantly and in large amounts, especially in the first week since symptoms began.

The exhaled air from patients on respirators and CPAP is not a problem, as their air is in a closed circuit, but milder cases who are receiving oxygen delivered via nasal cannula or a mask will be exhaling droplets and aerosols. The air in their vicinity and in their room will contain a considerable quantity of virus, both as droplets and as aerosols, unless the exhaled air is “scavenged” – drawn into a tube system that collects and correctly processes exhaled air. Without efficient scavenging at source, their bed coverings and the floor within a couple of metres will also be hosting significant amounts of virus. The floors can be cleansed at frequent intervals, but the bed linen presents an infection risk to anyone who handles it.

This source of potential infection will be reduced significantly if the oxygen mask that they are using would be adapted with a tube that will withdraw their exhaled breath from the mask and route it to a centralised exhaust system, instead of being “scavenged” by an induction tube located at a distance from the patient.

For patients who are unable to wear a mask with air tubes attached, a hood may be positioned over the head, and air withdrawn from the hood at a rate that will prevent any expired air from escaping.

Each tube from an individual Covid-19 patient will be connected to a manifold, and the total air removed from all Covid-19 patients in a hospital or nursing home will be passed through a unit that will apply effective sterilisation by chemical means (e.g. sodium hypochlorite mist), physical means (e.g. ultraviolet light or heat) , or a combination of both, before venting to the atmosphere.

Many modern hospitals have a centralised vacuum cleaning system that might well serve as a starting point for the air extraction ducts.

Heat exchangers may be added to minimise heat loss from the establishment in colder months.

The mask may simply be provided with and input and output tube. This means that much of the oxygen supplied will pass immediately into the exhaust air system, rather than passing into the air in the vicinity of the patient. The risk of fire in an enhanced oxygen environment is thereby reduced by the new system, although the risk of fire in the air removal tubes is increased.

Alternatively the mask may be designed so that oxygen is supplied when the patients are in the inspiratory stage of their respiratory cycle and cut off when the patients are in the expiratory stage of their respiratory cycle. Conversely the exhaust air duct will open with the expiratory phase of the respiratory cycle and close when they are in the inspiratory phase of the respiratory cycle.

This reciprocating flow may be produced by a simple valves design which may be obtained from the author.

Alternatively, for patients with severely compromised respiration, electrically actuated valves could be provided which would be controlled by information from sensors sited on the patient’s chest which would allow synchronised delivery and extraction of gases. The patient would receive useful assistance in respiration from this arrangement. This is available as Positive End-Expiratory Pressure (PEEP).

A further option, in particular for patients who are unable to tolerate a mask, would be to provide a simple hood around the upper part of the patient’s head, and withdraw air from the top of the hood. This would produce an upward flow of air across the face, and all expired air could be safely collected.

 

Using these simple technologies, hospital acquired Covid-19 infections, whether by other patients or by front-line staff, would be greatly reduced.

 

 

Discussion

                Cost

There will be a small capital cost attached to fitting these air management tubes, fans, filters and sampling activities, but the costs will be recouped from decreased expenditure caused by hospital acquired infections affecting staff and even other patients.

It is possible that Government may be persuaded to subsidise these technologies in order to suppress the pandemic.

Apparatus will not have to be scrapped when the Covid-19 pandemic is over. Pandemics are arising more and more frequently as shown in this table:

Table 1

HIV/AIDS             ~1940

Ebola                     1976

Sars                        2002

Mers                     2012

Covid-19              2019

 

It can be seen that the interval between emergence of new infections is decreasing with time, and we can safely infer that new pandemics will occur from time to time, and therefore the demand for air quality management equipment will be sustained and increased.

 

                                Other measures

Air Quality Management  must be seen as one component of a systematic response rather than a magic bullet to stop the pandemic. Hand hygiene, social distancing, face coverings, fever scanning, and even tests for anosmia should be continued alongside AQM.

                               

                                Noise

Attention must be given to the problem of noise associated with air management. Tubes will be of  smooth bore rather than corrugated. Valves will be made of soft material, and the points of impact of valves will be designed to avoid noise. Air flow will be laminar, and as slow as is possible compatible with amounts required for respiration.

 

                                Safety

There is a serious responsibility undertaken in managing air containing large amounts of Sars-CoV-2. System integrity is vital since leaks in delivery tubes could result new infections. Potential breakdown in the system of delivery and exhaust air management must be monitored with regular checks.

 

Conclusion

There is a strong case, both from a public health and a financial viewpoint, for hospital management to install Air Quality Management systems for Covid-19 patients

Richard Lawson MB BS, MRCPsych

The author asserts, and has protected, the intellectual property included in this paper.

rlawson@gn.apc.org

28/08/2020

