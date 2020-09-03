Putin's opponents have a habit of dying unexpectedly.

So it seems that Alex Navalny was poisoned with Novichok.
Vladimir Putin will of course deny that it has anything to do with him, but then he would, wouldn't he?
Navalny is just the most recent of a series of opponents and critics of Putin who have met with trouble.
Here is a list:
2003 Sergei Yushenkov - Opposition politician, shot
2004 Paul Klebinov - Journalist writing on corruption, shot
2006 Alex Livinenko - Ex-spy, accused Putin of corruption and starting the Chechen war by fraud, poisoned
2006 Anna Politskaya - Journalist, writing on Human Rights and corruption, shot
2009 Sergei Magnitsky - Lawyer, uncovered fraud, died in (Russian) police custody
Natalia Estemirova - Journalist writing on human rights
2009 Stanislav Markelov - Human Rights lawyer, shot
2009 Anastasia Babarelova - Journalist, shot
2009 Boris Berezovsky - Oligarch, put Putin in power, then became disaffected. Suicided in his home in UK
2018 Sergei Skripal - Double agent, poisoned by Novichok in UK, survived
2020 Alex Navalny - Opposition politician, poisoned by Novichok
So that is 11 prominent critics of Putin who have died or been poisoned in suspicious circumstances, two in the UK. There are many others, predominantly journalists, who have died, but eleven is enough.
This cannot be ignored. So what can we do?
The International Court of Justice has the ability to issue advisory opinions on contentious issues.
This would be a reasonable place to start.
The UK is best placed to initiate proceedings as two of the alleged crimes have occurred on British soil.
It would take a long time to set up and to deliberate, but the whole process would be at very least embarrassing for Putin. He would not attend himself, naturally, but could send his lawyers. The relatives and friends of his alleged victims could have their day in court.
If the ICJ found against Putin, they could declare that he could be arrested if he left Russia.
And this is where it gets political. Putin could be offered a safe haven if he stepped down from power in Russia, but if he stayed he would be at risk of being arrested.
This solution worked well in the case of Idi Amin, the dictator of Uganda, and it could work on Putin and many other dictators.
We should ask our MPs to consider this course of action.
