General Tea Break as a lead up to the General Strike

Liz Truss has no democratic mandate. She was backed initially by only about one third of Conservative MPs, and voted in my a tiny fraction, less than 1% of the electorate. Kwarteng's budget was a budget for the rich that will leave the majority of tax payers worse off. She is an ex-Shell employee who has taken money from fossil fools, and she is going to frack the countryside. With their Police Crime Bill, the Tories are edging ever closer to authoritarianism.
This is intolerable. We cannot wait until a General Election, we need a new Government, one that is led by concern for the long term wellbeing of the people, which means a Sustainability, Democracy and Equality.
#GeneralStrike has been trending on Twitter for a good few days, and a General Strike could cause the downfall of Truss' regime. However, at the moment we are a long way off a General strike.
So let us start with a General Tea Break. Here's the plan
After 5 mins they get to work.
As numbers gather, the time slowly extends.
If management comes and says "Why aren't you at your stations?" the response is "We are talking about the cuts. They are going to wreck this country, do you not agree?We were just going back to our stations, but since you are here, we would like to know what you think? Do you think it will end up with a General Strike?"
Management will get the idea, as soon as they realise it is happening in other companies. They will realise we are tooling up for a General Strike, on the QT. They will have a word with the Treasury, which will have to calculate on the economic costs of a General Strike.
I do not promise that this will bring down the Government at a stroke, but it is a useful weapon.
The thing is, it is so small (5 minutes, growing) that waverers will be encouraged to join.
It could go viral.
