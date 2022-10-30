Clocks go back, Mogg Darkness spoils our winter days

Today, the clocks went back. Come 4:45pm it will be dark already. This is Mogg-Darkness, brought on by the neoliberal extremist MP for North East Somerset, who talked out the Daylight Saving Bill 2020-2012 , a modest Private Member's Bill that would have required the Government merely to analyse and test the effects of stopping the gloom of dark evenings.
The 10:10 climate action campaign promoted the Daylight Saving Bill, arguing that it would save the UK from emitting about 447,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, along with these claims :
- 100 lives lost due to road traffic accidents in dark evenings
- NHS costs to the tune of £140,000,000 per year
- high electricity bills
- 70,000 job losses
- increased crime rates
- the misery of thousands who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder
That he could do this is a shame on antiquated and anachronistic rules and procedures of the House of Parliament, and another blot on the name and behaviour of Jacob Rees-Mogg.
