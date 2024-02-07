Escalating the Israel - Hamas conflict

Today's MP Letter
07/02/2024
John Penrose MP
House of Commons
London SW1A 0AA
Dear
John
I write to express my deep concern regarding your Government’s escalation
of the conflict in Gaza.
I will make clear at the outset that I support the right of the
State of Israel to exist and I condemn the foolish and inhumane attack carried
out by Hamas on October 7th. I also condemn the ongoing massacre and
destruction that Netanyahu is carrying out in Gaza. I feel deeply ashamed that
my country is supporting Netanyahu’s inhumane assault on the civilian population
of Gaza. Like the majority of British citizens, I am on the side neither of Netanyahu
nor Hamas, but on the side of humanity.
You will claim that Israel has a right to defend itself. Netanyahu’s
offensive is the opposite of a defence of Israel. It is creating hatred and resentment
across the world, not just against Israel as a state, but against Jewish people
everywhere. Even if Netanyahu could kill every last member of Hamas, he is acting
as a recruiting sergeant for the Hamas terrorist operation of the future, whatever
it may be called.
As you know, the Houthi attacks on shipping will have a devastating
effect on world trade and economy, including the UK economy, with another round
of fuel price inflation to be expected. The declared aim of the Houthi attacks on
shipping is to bring an end to Netanyahu’s attack on Gaza. Your Government’s
attacks on Houthi missile capability will not mend the situation in good time, as
it is the mere possibility of attack that makes shipping avoid the Red Sea. Instead,
your action is just going to make the outlook for global security worse.
During the recent ceasefire, Houthi attacks were reduced. It is
likely that a ceasefire in Gaza, coupled with intense diplomatic efforts, could
succeed in restoring shipping through the Suez canal far more quickly than military
action. Needless to say, ceasefire and a new round of serious diplomacy and peace
talks is what the world needs to end the agony of Gazan civilians massacred on
a daily basis.
The other problem with your Government’s chosen course of action is
that it represents an escalation of conflict in a time of generalised international
tension, with Putin already engaged in Ukraine and both Putin and the West
engaged in Syria. Escalation is the last thing that the world needs right now. If
escalation does not stop, global nuclear war is a distinct possibility.
De-escalation is clearly the best path to take. Polls on October 19th 2023 showed
overwhelming support for a ceasefire (58% believe we definitely should have a ceasefire,
3% believe we definitely should not have a ceasefire http://tinyurl.com/bdzjr9rx ). All wars come to an end eventually. A just and
sustainable peace is the only realistic
future for the Middle East and indeed for the entire world. It can only be
obtained when political attention shifts away from the theoreticians of war to
those who have realistic plans for how human societies everywhere can work to
produce the water, food, energy, shelter and waste management in a sustainable
way.
I would be grateful if you could outline how, in your view, the
British Government can defend its support for Netanyahu and its policy of
escalation of the Netanyahu-Hamas conflict.
Sincerely
Richard
