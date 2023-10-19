Netanyahu's broken concept of defence

"Israel has a right to
defend itself" has become the mantra that Sunak uses at all media
opportunities.
But what does
"defence" mean? Does "defence" give Netanyahu
permission to reduce the northern half of Gaza city to rubble along with
any people in the area in order to bring about the annihilation of all members
of Hamas? Is that what "defence" means?
No, defence in this context
means anticipating the terrorist attack mounted by Hamas on October 7th, using
the world famed intelligence skills of Mossad. Defence means realising that
Hamas was going to react to the perceived
outrage at what was happening at the Al-Aqsa mosque. Defence means
listening to and acting upon the advice given
by Egyptian intelligence agency three days before the attack. Defence
means closely monitoring the physical fence between Gaza and Israel, and
reacting swiftly to repel any invasion. In all of these defensive moves,
Netanyahu failed.
Instead, Netanyahu believes
that he has a right to operate a definitive solution for Hamas: he wants
to annihilate them by bombing their buildings and - presumably - gas them in
their tunnels (because how else can he get them out?). He is trying first to
clear the human shield used by Hamas, which is why he has ordered the civilians
in northern Gaza to leave their homes before he flattens them.
Netanyahu believes that this is
a fine solution to his problems. His calculations are simple. If Hamas has
10,000 members, and he kills all 10,00 of them, then Hamas has zero members,
and the Hamas problem is solved.
The reality is not so simple.
Not only will many Hamas members will have moved out of North Gaza City with
the civilians, but also for every Hamas member killed, another Hamas member
will be created because of the grief and hatred caused by the killing. "He
that is killed will always kill again". Hamas, or another hate-motivated anti-Israeli
movement will arise from the ashes and rubble of Netenyahu’s “solution”.
Netanyahu's actions are not
defensive, they are designed to relieve emotions of anger and hatred and
express the desire for retribution, but they are not going to solve the
problems of Israel in the long term. Defence means long term planning to reduce
hatred on both sides, for instance, collaboration in meeting
the needs of both communities in Israel-Palestine for water. Defence means
working with peace-loving citizens with both communities. There are at least
nine cross community citizens’ organisations in Israel Palestine – The One
Voice Movement, the Parents Circle family forum, Hand in Hand – Centre for Jewish-Arab
Education in Israel,
Peace Now, Combatants for Peace, The Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation, EcoPeace Middle East, The Palestinian-Israeli Journal, and Women Wage Peace. If these organisations were given a louder voice in broadcast and written media, hope might be a slightly stronger emotion.
There is more, much more, to
defence than bombing people and houses to smithereens.
No comments:
Post a Comment