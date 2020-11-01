THE EVIDENCE BASE FOR THE COVID AIR MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (CAMS)

CAMS[1] is
the project that aims to sequester expired air from Covid-19 patients from the
room where they are being nursed in order to prevent infection of other
patients and front-line health care workers (HCWs).
Summary
- Covid-19 is spread by droplets, aerosols and touch
- Patients suffering from Covid-19 (C19) emit infectious droplets and aerosols
- Viruses in these aerosols can remain viable for hours
- Droplets and aerosols contribute to Hospital Acquired C19 Infections (HACIs)
- HACIs form a significant part of NHS hospital work
- If expired air from Covid-19 patients is collected and filtered, the risk of HACIs must diminish
- High Efficiency Particle Absorbing (HEPA) filters can capture C19
Demonstrating the effectiveness of CAMS in practice:
8 When CAMS is rolled out, longitudinal audits should provide evidence of lessened HACIs
Audits may also provide evidence of benefit to C19 patients
The Evidence
“Droplet” refers to watery particles containing virus that
fall to the ground within 2 metres; they are defined here as of size greater
than 100 microns. Aerosol refers to particles of size less than 100 microns;
they can remain suspended in the air for hours and can concentrate in still air.
It used to be thought that Sars-CoV-2 (the virus that causes
Covid-19 disease) spread only through droplets and touch transfer. Recent work
shows that aerosols are more important, and the WHO now accepts that aerosols
are an important means of transmission[2].
Jianxin Ma[3] et al found that
patients in earlier stages of C19 exhaled millions of Sars-Cov-2 units per
hour. Ma found that “air
sample data, despite the low positive rate, still show that the air in the
hospitals that housed the COVID-19 patients was contaminated with SARS-CoV-2”.
Van Doremalen found that aerosolised Sars-CoV-2 may remain
viable in the air for up to 3 hours[4].
Lednicky et al. found that viable
(infectious) SARS-CoV-2 was present in aerosols within the hospital room of
COVID-19 patients, that airborne virus was detected in the absence of
healthcare aerosol-generating procedures, and that the virus strain detected in
the aerosols matched with the virus strain isolated from a patient with acute
COVID-19[5].
Jianxin
Ma[6] states
that “None of the 26 surface swabs collected from handles of various objects
appeared positive for the virus (Supplementary
Table 4). These observations seem to not support the widely held
belief that direct transmission by contact with surfaces plays a major role in
COVID-19 spread”[7].
If touch is less important in our estimation as a means of
transmission, it follows that droplet and aerosol spread must become more
important, given that there is no other known means of transmission.
Hospital Acquired Covid-19 Infections
A significant number of cases of Covid-19 are contracted in
hospital. They form about 10-20% of hospitalised cases.
There are a large number of reports detailing nosocomial (hospital
acquired) Covid infections, and the following is just a selection of some of
the cases of known HACIs:
1.
Weston General Hospital, May 2020: 57 Hospital
Acquired infections (HACIs). 18 patients died[8].
2.
University College Hospital 2nd
March-12 April, 2020: of 435 C19 inpatients, 15% were HACIs. 24 died[9].
3.
Dublin: 50 cases, 14 died. March – May 2020[10]
4.
Manchester Tameside General Hospital, 18 cases
of HACI September 2020[11]
5.
West Glamorgan Hospital: 60 C19 HACI’s , 8 die[12]
6.
12.5% of hospital C19 patients contracted the
infection in hospital (n=1,564)[13].
7.
Up to 20% of hospitalised C19 patients caught it
in hospital[14].
It is clear that nosocomial
infection is a serious problem with Covid. It causes problems for both patients
and staff. Infection in staff reduces the supply of skilled medical and nursing
personnel, which puts colleagues under stress. Stressed people are more
vulnerable to infection, which may explain why so many medical and nursing
staff of working age, who might be expected to have a mild form of Covid-19,
have in fact died. 36 NHS doctors have
died, but the number of NHS nurses who have died is difficult to establish. The
International Council of nurses says that 1,500 nurses have died worldwide[15].
It is reported in August that the Covid-related deaths of more than 620
front-line NHS and social care staff are to be investigated[16].
It is important that we consider seriously any technology
that may lead to reducing HACIs.
Masks are helpful both for preventing spread from and to the
mask wearer, but by no means a perfect defence against infection.
Southampton University has developed a system, PerSo, that
filters air and supplies it to the HCW in a hood. It was developed in one week,
and has been under official assessment for some five months[17].
Technologies designed to reduce HACIs
Professor Monty of the department of the Department of
Mechanical Engineering at Melbourne University has developed a personal
ventilation hood[18]
that filters all exhaled air from a Covid-19 patient. It is on the verge of
being available on the market.
A similar technology is being developed in Minnesota, the
Aerosol Hood, with a rigid hood fitted with iris ports to allow HCWs to access
the patient[19].
Effectiveness of Filters to capture Viruses
Here[20]
is a useful background to HEPA filters which are in routine use in civil
airliners.
Zhang et al[21]
found that high-efficiency residential HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning) HEPA filters were effective at capturing airborne virus particles
in the air passing through the filter. The
filters tested were HEPA standard, and the virus used in their experiments were
significantly smaller than Sars-CoV-2.
NASA work on spacecraft air purification confirms the
efficacy of HEPA and carbon filters in removing particles smaller than
Sars-CoV-2[22].
The above should establish the desirability of providing
hospitals and care homes with one CAMS unit for every C19 patient.
Audit evidence
When CAMS or similar technologies are rolled out, it is to
be expected that the levels of HACIs in the institution will be reduced. This
hypothesis can be tested by comparing the rate of infection in front-line HCWs
before the CAMS is introduced and after it is introduced. The experiment could
be controlled by removing the filter from the system, but that would clearly be
unethical.
A second hypothesis is that a patient suffering from C19 who
is continually reinfecting themselves with the virus by rebreathing aerosols
and touching fomites (infected surfaces such as their own bedclothes) will take
longer to recover than a patient who is not rebreathing virus to the same
extent. Examination of outcomes from patients who are given CAMS technology
will test this hypothesis.
Cost of one CAMS unit
A rough estimate for one unit:
£
Hood
20
Tube 5
HEPA
filter 30
Fan 10
Labour
50
Marketing 50
TOTAL
165
Conclusion
There can be no reasonable doubt that sequestering droplets
and aerosols emitted from C19 patients will reduce the probability that health
care workers attending these patients, and people breathing air in the same
building as those patients may contract C19.
R H Lawson
MB BS, MRCPsych
01/11/2020
© R Lawson
